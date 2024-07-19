Bunny Beard Controversy: Bunny Vaas Responds

Spread the love

From the past couple of days, there are speculations that all is not well between Allu Arjun and Sukumar. Allu Arjun is holidaying abroad along with his family and the controversy started after Allu Arjun was spotted with a trimmed beard. Sukumar flew to the USA and he is back to Hyderabad recently. Both Bunny and Sukumar did not respond to the strong speculations. Allu Arjun’s close friend Bunny Vaas responded about the controversy. He said that things are extremely fine between Allu Arjun and Sukumar.

“There is a shooting break of 30-35 days and Bunny wanted to go on a holiday with his family. Hence he calculated and trimmed his bear. All is well between Sukumar and Allu Arjun” told Bunny Vaas. There are also reports that Sukumar wanted to edit the first half of the film and he took a break from the shoot. There are reports that the film shoot will resume next month. Mythri Movie Makers is also expected to post an official update next month after the shoot resumes. They will once again announce the release date officially.