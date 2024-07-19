x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bunny Beard Controversy: Bunny Vaas Responds

Published on July 19, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Kanguva Movie Trailer Launch Photos
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project

Bunny Beard Controversy: Bunny Vaas Responds

Spread the love

From the past couple of days, there are speculations that all is not well between Allu Arjun and Sukumar. Allu Arjun is holidaying abroad along with his family and the controversy started after Allu Arjun was spotted with a trimmed beard. Sukumar flew to the USA and he is back to Hyderabad recently. Both Bunny and Sukumar did not respond to the strong speculations. Allu Arjun’s close friend Bunny Vaas responded about the controversy. He said that things are extremely fine between Allu Arjun and Sukumar.

“There is a shooting break of 30-35 days and Bunny wanted to go on a holiday with his family. Hence he calculated and trimmed his bear. All is well between Sukumar and Allu Arjun” told Bunny Vaas. There are also reports that Sukumar wanted to edit the first half of the film and he took a break from the shoot. There are reports that the film shoot will resume next month. Mythri Movie Makers is also expected to post an official update next month after the shoot resumes. They will once again announce the release date officially.

Next Darling Movie Success Celebrations Previous Jagan to hold protest in Delhi on July 24
else

TRENDING

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Record non-theatrical business for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Kanguva Movie Trailer Launch Photos
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project

Most Read

image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project
image
KTR’s filmy-style warning to Police

Related Articles

Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’ Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits Kiara Advani Spicy Look