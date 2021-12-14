Bunny will get a National Award for Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun transformed himself well for the role of Pushpa and he will be seen as a lorry driver and a don in his upcoming release Pushpa. Sukumar is the director and the film releases this Friday. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad interacted with the press today and during his interaction, he said that Bunny will win a national award for his portrayal as Pushpa. “I really hope Icon Star Allu Arjun wins a National award for Pushpa” told DSP.

The promotional activities are currently going on. Sukumar is ready with the final copy of the film and the pre-release sales for the film are fantastic. Allu Arjun’s transformation, performance and Sukumar’s presentation are the major highlights of Pushpa. The film is made on a budget of Rs 200 crores and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Fahadh Faasil is the lead antagonist.