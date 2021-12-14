Netflix Indian plans are Slashed and are Affordable

Digital platforms like Amazon Prime, Disney Plus Hostar and Zee5 made it to most of the households in India because of the affordable subscription prices. Netflix is quite expensive for the Indians when compared to the other subscriptions and Netflix has subscribers close to just 50 lakhs in the country. To expand their market and increase the subscribers, Netflix slashed down the prices of the subscriptions. The basic Netflix plan was priced at Rs 499 per month and it will now cost Rs 199 per month. The standard plan is dropped down from Rs 649 to Rs 499 a month.

The basic mobile plan is slashed from Rs 199 to Rs 149. The premium plan is dropped from Rs 799 to Rs 649 per month. The users will have an option to Confirm Upgrade. The basic plans just offer 480p standard resolution and can be watched on any device. The other plans will get you upgraded to 1080p video and the premium plans helps you to stream videos with 4K resolution. Amazon Prime too hiked the price from Rs 999 to Rs 1499 in India per year.