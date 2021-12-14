Swag of Daniel Shekar: Rana Daggubati looks Ferocious

Pawann Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are playing the lead roles in the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum that is titled Bheemla Nayak. Marking the birthday of Rana Daggubati, the makers released the Swag of Daniel Shekar. Rana plays a powerful role with negative shades who heads for a fight with Pawan Kalyan playing the role of a powerful cop Bheemla Nayak. The Swag of Daniel Shekar is a perfect birthday gift for Rana’s fans. He looks ferocious and plays an angry youngster in Bheemla Nayak. Thaman’s background score offers a special treat. Rana’s bass voice is his actual strength.

The shoot of the film reached the final stages and will release soon. Saagar Chandra is the director and Trivikram worked on the screenplay and dialogues work. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Nithya Menen will have an important role. Bheemla Nayak is announced for January 12th 2022 release and the film is carrying terrific expectations.