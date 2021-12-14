AP Government receives a shock on Ticket Pricing Issue

The low ticking pricing GO in Andhra Pradesh turned out to be a barrier and the recent blockbuster films collected low revenues because of the limited prices. The Andhra Pradesh High Court suspended the Ticket Pricing GO issued by the government of AP. It is clear that the distributors and exhibitors can sell the tickets for regular prices but the new move by the government of AP is awaited.

The controversial GO 35 stands suspended. Several exhibitors approached the AP High Court challenging the decision of AP government. After the arguments, the High Court suspended the GO issued by the government of AP. For now, the move would be a relief for the upcoming Tollywood movies like Pushpa, Shyam Singha Roy, RRR and Radhe Shyam. More details about this are awaited.