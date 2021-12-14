Chiranjeevi, Venky Kudumula, DVV come together

It’s time for a grand partnership in Tollywood. For, Megastar Chiranjeevi has joined hands with director Venky Kudumula and producer DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment.

While Venky Kudumula had earlier given us blockbusters like Chalo and Bheeshma, DVV Danayya is one of the leading producers and his upcoming project is RRR directed by S S Rajamouli.

Interestingly, Venky Kudumula had always maintained that he is a huge fan of Chiranjeevi. He is now said to be on cloud nine about directing him.

Dr Madhavi Raju will co-produce the film. More details about the project, which is set to hit the floors soon, will be revealed in coming days. Currently, Chiranjeevi is busy with Acharya and Godfather.