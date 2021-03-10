Buyers pin hopes on Maha Shivaratri Films : Pre-Release Business

Four films namely Sreekaram, Jathi Ratnalu, Gaali Sampath & Roberrt (Kannada-Telugu Bilingual) are releasing tomorrow. Except Roberrt remaining three films bought by the buyers either on NRA or advance basis. Let’s have a look at the pre-release business numbers of the films in the Telugu States.

All numbers below are including Expenses (Print & Publicity Costs)

Sreekaram Nizam 6Cr Ceeded 2.50Cr Andhra 8Cr AP/TS 16.50 Cr Jathi Ratnalu Nizam 4.50Cr Ceeded 1.20Cr Andhra 5Cr AP/TS 10.70 Cr Gaali Sampath Nizam 2.50Cr Ceeded 0.70Cr Andhra 3Cr AP/TS 6.20 Cr

Jathi Ratnalu is carrying a very good craze among all the releases with excellent advance bookings all over. Sreekaram is sold for the highest rates amongst all but the advances are below par. Gaali Sampath will hugely rely on word of mouth