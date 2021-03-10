Buyers pin hopes on Maha Shivaratri Films : Pre-Release Business

By
Telugu360
-
0
Buyers pin hopes on Maha Shivaratri Films
Buyers pin hopes on Maha Shivaratri Films

Four films namely Sreekaram, Jathi Ratnalu, Gaali Sampath & Roberrt (Kannada-Telugu Bilingual) are releasing tomorrow. Except Roberrt remaining three films bought by the buyers either on NRA or advance basis. Let’s have a look at the pre-release business numbers of the films in the Telugu States.

All numbers below are including Expenses (Print & Publicity Costs)

Sreekaram 
Nizam 6Cr
Ceeded 2.50Cr
Andhra 8Cr
AP/TS 16.50 Cr
Jathi Ratnalu
Nizam 4.50Cr
Ceeded1.20Cr
Andhra 5Cr
AP/TS10.70 Cr
Gaali Sampath
Nizam 2.50Cr
Ceeded 0.70Cr
Andhra 3Cr
AP/TS 6.20 Cr

Jathi Ratnalu is carrying a very good craze among all the releases with excellent advance bookings all over. Sreekaram is sold for the highest rates amongst all but the advances are below par. Gaali Sampath will hugely rely on word of mouth

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR