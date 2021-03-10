Buyers pin hopes on Maha Shivaratri Films : Pre-Release Business

Four films namely Sreekaram, Jathi Ratnalu, Gaali Sampath & Roberrt (Kannada-Telugu Bilingual) are releasing tomorrow. Except Roberrt remaining three films bought by the buyers either on NRA or advance basis. Let’s have a look at the pre-release business numbers of the films in the Telugu States.
All numbers below are including Expenses (Print & Publicity Costs)
|Sreekaram
|Nizam
|6Cr
|Ceeded
|2.50Cr
|Andhra
|8Cr
|AP/TS
|16.50 Cr
|Jathi Ratnalu
|Nizam
|4.50Cr
|Ceeded
|1.20Cr
|Andhra
|5Cr
|AP/TS
|10.70 Cr
|Gaali Sampath
|Nizam
|2.50Cr
|Ceeded
|0.70Cr
|Andhra
|3Cr
|AP/TS
|6.20 Cr
Jathi Ratnalu is carrying a very good craze among all the releases with excellent advance bookings all over. Sreekaram is sold for the highest rates amongst all but the advances are below par. Gaali Sampath will hugely rely on word of mouth