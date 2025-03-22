Buzz: Allu Arjun in a Dual Role?

Icon Star Allu Arjun is camped in Dubai and is closely monitoring the pre-production work of his next film to be directed by Atlee. The film rolls this year and is planned on a massive budget. The budgets are being worked out and Atlee’s team is busy finalizing the actors and the technicians. An official announcement is expected to be made on April 8th on Allu Arjun’s birthday. As per the ongoing buzz, Allu Arjun will be seen in a dual role in this high voltage action entertainer. Allu Arjun will be seen with negative shades in one of the roles in the film.

It is unclear for now if Allu Arjun himself will be seen as the lead actor and the lead antagonist. The actor will return back to Hyderabad by the end of this month. Anirudh is on board to score the music and background score. Sun Pictures are the producers and some big announcements are expected before the shoot starts. Janhvi Kapoor is rumored to play the leading lady and both Allu Arjun, Atlee will be charging big remuneration for the film.