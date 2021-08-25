Buzz: Anasuya in Megastar’s Next?

Anchor turned actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has been selective and is picking up interesting films in Tollywood. Her performance in films like Rangasthalam and Kshanam were lauded loudly and she is playing a crucial role in Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa. Sukumar is said to have penned an interesting and powerful role for the actress and she completed shooting for her part. The latest news making rounds is that Anasuya is on board for Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film.

Anasuya will be playing a crucial role in Chiranjeevi’s God Father directed by Mohan Raja. The director made ample changes for the remake of Lucifer and Anasuya’s role was created for the Telugu version. The actress loved the role and signed the project. The shoot of God Father commenced recently in Hyderabad and the film releases next year. NV Prasad and Ram Charan are the producers of this political thriller. Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satyadev will be playing other prominent roles in God Father.