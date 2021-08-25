First Pic: NTR poses with his Lamborghini

Young Tiger NTR spent a bomb and is the proud owner of India’s first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule. The lavish vehicle is imported from abroad and it reached the garage of NTR recently. The first click of NTR with his Lamborghini is now out and is going viral. Veteran actor Srikanth too is spotted along with NTR in the click. The fans of Tarak circulated the click across the social media circles. On the work front, NTR is on a break and he will shoot for the upcoming episodes Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu from next week.

The show is aired on Gemini TV. The pending shoot of RRR too will be completed soon. NTR will cut down his weight and will start the shoot of Koratala Siva’s action drama in October. While RRR will release during summer 2022, NTR’s film with Koratala Siva will hit the screens at the end of 2022.