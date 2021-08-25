101 Jillala Andagadu trailer makes ‘head’line

101 Jillala Andagadu, a comedy entertainer starring Srinivas Avasarala and Ruhani Sharma in lead roles, is set to see the light of the day on September 3.

The makers have released the trailer of the movie and it is funny from the word go. It shows glimpses of the attempts by the protagonist to hide his bald head.

The film which has script by Srinivas Avasarala himself is helmed by Rachakonda Vidyasagar. The movie is bankrolled by Shirish, Y Rajeev Reddy and J Sai Babu.

It will be presented by ‘Dil’ Raju and Krish Jagarlamudi on Sri Venkateswara Creations and First Frame Entertainments banner.

The flick has music by Shakthikanth Karthick, cinematography by Raam and editing by Kiran Ganti. Bhaskara Bhatla and Sri Vishwa have penned the lyrics.