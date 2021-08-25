The Family Man 2 Controversy: Samantha issues an Apology

Samantha Akkineni played the role of Raji in The Family Man 2 and her performance won accolades. Before the release, the web series landed into controversies for hurting the sentiments of Tamilians. Samantha faced the heat from the Tamilians and most of them demanded a ban on the web series before the release. The entire team of The Family Man 2 remained tight-lipped and Samantha responded for the first time about the controversy. She was targeted for negatively portraying Tamil Eelam.

During one of her recent interviews, Samantha issued an apology for hurting the sentiments. The actress said “I am sorry for hurting anyone’s sentiments. I apologize and I had no intention to do it. I am not here to hurt anyone. I am happy that the controversy calmed down after the release of The Family Man 2. I sincerely apologize for those who still feel it is controversial”. The actress is done with the shoot of Shaakuntalam and the film releases next year. Samantha is yet to announce her next Telugu movie.