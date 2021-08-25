What’s the reason behind Vasireddy Padma’s comments?

Woman Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma ‘s comments on the recent audio tape leaks of two YSRCP leaders are now making waves. Padma said that there should be a thorough inquiry into the allegations of gender harassment regardless of how high the accused are placed in the society. These comments have now become a hot topic of discussion.

Interestingly, the names of two YSRCP leaders have figured in audio leaks. One is Ambati Rambabu, a ministerial aspirant. The other one is Avanthi Srinivas aka Mutthamsetti Srinivasa Rao, who is currently a minister. While Rambabu is hoping to be accommodated in the ministry, Avanthi Srinivas wants to keep the ministry. Both these leaders are now accused of making indecent proposals to women. The audio tapes have gone viral on social media.

Normally, those facing such allegations issue hot denials and the matter ends there. But, this time around, the Woman’s Commission has stepped in. Though a YSRCP functionary, she said no one would be spared if they were found to harass women. Interestingly, the clips are not about harassment. Secondly, no complaint has been lodged so far by any ‘victim.’ Both the leaders themselves have lodged complaints. Such being the case, why should Vasireddy Padma issue such a statement?

Party sources say that Vasireddy Padma could not have made this statement if she did not have a nod from the top. Otherwise, she would have remained silent. Now the buzz in the YSRCP is that Vasireddy Padma made this comment only because she was told to make it. This perhaps could be a plan of the party’s top leadership to keep these leaders away from the ministerial contest. As of now, both the leaders have denied that the voice in the audio clip was not theirs. Let’s wait and see how things unfold in the YSRCP before the cabinet rejig.