KCR’s transformation surprises TRS leaders!

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is a completely ‘changed man’ these days.

TRS ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and senior leaders could not believe their eyes and ears when KCR held party’s state executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

In the earlier such meetings, there used to be fireworks from KCR. He used to warn, threaten, criticize ministers, party MLAs, MLCs, MPs in the meetings. They used to feel humiliated in the meetings.

But the meeting on Tuesday went on for two-and-a-half hours without any fireworks. KCR maintained cool throughout the meeting and displayed friendly and cordial behaviour with all.

Contrary to KCR himself speaking all the time and others remaining as spectators, KCR allowed other leaders to speak and he listened to them. KCR asked them to tell whatever problems they were facing in the party and the government and he is ready to resolve them immediately, according to TRS circles.

After the meeting, TRS leaders were seen heaving a sigh of relief and coming out of the meeting hall with smiling faces.

In their internal discussions, they gave credit to Etela Rajender, for bringing this unexpected change in KCR’s style of functioning and expressed thanks to Etela for revolting and quitting TRS post, which made KCR fall in line and respect all in the party.