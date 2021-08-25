Cash-for-vote case: Revanth puts TRS in a fix!

TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy has put TRS government in a fix in the sensational ‘cash-for-vote’ case registered in May 2015, in which Revanth as then TDP MLA, is the prime accused.

Along with Revanth, then TDP MLA Sandra Venkata Veeriah was also booked by Telangana ACB in this case.

Both Revanth and Sandra quit TDP later. While Revanth joined Congress and became TPCC chief, Sandra, who was elected as MLA again from TDP in December 2019 Assembly polls, defected into TRS in 2019.

Sandra has now filed a petition in Supreme Court urging to remove his name from accused list in cash-for-vote case arguing that this case does not come under the ambit of ACB but comes under the Centre’s The Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Similar petition was filed by Revanth Reddy earlier which is now pending.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (today) asked Telangana government to file its counter on this issue by August 30.

If TS government files an affidavit agreeing to remove Sandra’s name from this case, it has to remove the name of Revanth Reddy as well.

Since Sandra is TRS MLA now, Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is in a fix on what to do in this case

The Supreme Court had adjourned the case to September 7.

Before that KCR has to take a call on whether to remove Sandra’s name from this case or not along with Revanth.