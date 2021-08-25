Ram Charan and Shankar film exclusive updates

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is almost done with the shoot of RRR and he is all set to join the sets of his next film that will be helmed by Shankar. This Mega budget project will have its official launch on September 8th with a grand pooja ceremony in Annapurna Studios. A massive set is constructed and Shankar will shoot a song on Ram Charan and Kiara Advani from September 8th in the studio. Before this, a photo shoot will be conducted on Ram Charan on September 7th in a private studio.

Back to back schedules for this untitled film are planned and most of the film’s shoot will take place in Hyderabad. Fahadh Faasil is in talks to play the role of the lead antagonist and Anjali will be seen in the other important role in this untitled film. Dil Raju is bankrolling this big-budget pan-Indian film and the movie is expected to hit the screens next year in all the Indian languages. Thaman is on board as the music composer for this untitled film.