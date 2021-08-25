Jagan, Vijaysai bail case: Judgment on Sep 15

The CBI Court in Hyderabad will deliver its judgment on petitions seeking cancelation of bail granted to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy on September 15.

Both these petitions were filed by YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju.

While arguments on Jagan case were completed in July, the arguments on Vijayasai case concluded on Wednesday (today).

The court stated that it will deliver judgment on both these cases on September 15.

Advocates of Jagan and Vijayasai urged court to dismiss the petitions arguing that they were politically motivated. They told court that they did not violate bail conditions.

However Raju’s lawyers argued that both were violating bail conditions and influencing witnesses in CBI cases filed against them by using their power as CM and MP.

There was tension among YSRCP leaders and cadre today that court will deliver its judgment today cancelling bail to Jagan and Jagan may land in Chanchalguda jail again and resign to CM post.

However, they heaved a sigh of relief after court adjourned the case to September 15.