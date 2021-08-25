Nag commences the shoot of Bangarraju

Telugu360
King Nagarjuna has been in talks for Bangarraju from the past two years. The project got delayed after Nag suggested several changes for the script. Kalyan Krishna is done with the script and the film got its official launch recently. The film’s shoot commenced today in Hyderabad in a special set that is constructed in Annapurna Studios. Three massive sets of Heaven, Hell and a house are constructed in the studio and most of the film’s shoot will take place in these sets.

Nagarjuna, Ramya Krishna, Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty are the lead actors in Bangarraju. The film is aimed at Sankranthi 2022 release. Anup Rubens is the music composer and Annapurna Studios are the producers. Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty will join the sets of the film at a later date. Bangarraju happens to be the sequel for Soggade Chinni Nayana.

