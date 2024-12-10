x
Buzz: Anirudh out of Nani’s ‘The Paradise’?

Published on December 10, 2024 by swathy

Buzz: Anirudh out of Nani’s ‘The Paradise’?

Rockstar Anirudh is the national sensation and he is occupied with some of the craziest projects of the country. Anirudh has signed Nani’s next film titled ‘The Paradise’ that is directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela. An official announcement came but the latest speculation says that Anirudh is out of the project. Though Anirudh was quite occupied, he gave a nod for the film after Nani wanted him in the project. The latest news is that Anirudh is out of the project as he could not dedicate time for the film because of his prior and busy commitments.

The makers are already on a hunt for the replacement for Anirudh. Veteran actors Mohan Babu and Ramya Krishna will be seen in other prominent roles in The Paradise, an action thriller that is made on a massive budget. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer and the pre-production work reached the final stages. The shoot commences next year after Nani is done with the shoot of HIT 3 directed by Sailesh Kolanu.

