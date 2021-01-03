Buzz: Bellamkonda Sreenivas inks a three-film Bollywood deal

Tollywood young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas has done a decent set of Telugu films but none of his films ended up as money spinners going with their budgets. Bellamkonda Sreenivas proved that he is good enough in dances and performing action stunts which brought him a good fan base across the Bollywood circles. The actor surprised everyone after he signed the remake of Chatrapathi in Hindi. Sensational director VV Vinayak is on board to helm this high voltage action entertainer.

Renowned production house Jayantilal Gada’s Pen India Limited will bankroll this project. The latest news we hear says that Bellamkonda Sreenivas already signed a three-film Hindi movie deal with this production house and Chatrapathi remake is one among them. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is reportedly taking home Rs 35 crores for these three films. Chatrapathi remake will commence shoot from the mid of February. As of now, Kiara Advani and Jahnvi Kapoor are approached for the heroine’s role and things will be finalized soon. Chatrapathi remake will be shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Dhaka.