Teja’s Bollywood hunt for Alivelu Manga Venkataramana

Teja after the debacle of Sita penned two interesting scripts. One among them is Alivelu Manga Venkataramana and Gopichand was on board to play the lead actor in this romantic saga. There are a lot of speculations from the past couple of weeks about the film and Gopichand is said to have walked out of the project. Teja recently locked Taapsee for the role of Alivelu and the actress signed the film after she was impressed with the narration. There are talks that Taapsee was not ready to work with Gopichand as they already worked for a debacle Mogudu.

As per the update, Teja is keen to make Alivelu Manga Venkataramana as a pan Indian project and he is holding talks with a Bollywood actor for the film. After Taapsee came on board, Teja is exploring all the available options. An official announcement about the project and the lead actors would be made very soon. Gopichand on the other side is in talks with Maruthi for Pakka Commercial that will roll soon. Gopichand as of now is completing the shoot of Seetimaar.