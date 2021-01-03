Nithiin’s Check First Glimpse: Interesting Watch

Yupp Advert



Young actor Nithiin is switching genres after Bheeshma and Rang De which are light-hearted romantic dramas. The actor is working with Chandrasekhar Yeleti for the first time for Check, an interesting thriller that completed the shoot. The makers unveiled the first glimpse of the film and it makes an interesting watch. Nithiin plays an accused in a crime who is quite proficient in chess.

Nithiin plays Aditya who gets a life sentence in a case and Check is all about his back story. Rakul Preet plays a lawyer who struggles to prove that Aditya is innocent. Check is one more interesting attempt coming from Chandrasekhar Yeleti and the first glimpse keeps good expectations on the film. Priya Prakash Varrier is the other heroine in Check that is produced by Bhavya Creations. The film is aimed for release during the first quarter of 2021.