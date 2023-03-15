Buzz: Bollywood Antagonist for NTR30

As we reported earlier, NTR30 is going to be made on a huge scale. First, it was Jahnvi Kapoor from Bollywood, who is going to make her Telugu debut with this film and now Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is on board to play the villain opposite NTR. After several delays, the pooja ceremony is going to be held on the 23rd of this month and the regular shoot will start on the 30th of March.

Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist in Prabhas’ Adipurush in Om Raut’s direction. NTR30 will be his second South film in Koratala Siva’s direction. The film is expected to release in 2024 April, if everything goes as per plan. NTR30 is going to have plenty of VFX effects and will be shot on a fictional island set-up. Hari Krishna K is producing the film under Yuvasudha Arts.