Two TDP MLAs, YCP rebel MLA suspended from budget session

The AP Assembly on Wednesday suspended two opposition TDP MLAs and the lone YSR Congress rebel MLA from the rest of the budget session, which concludes on March 24. TDP MLAs Payyavula Keshav and Nimmala Rama Naidu were suspended from the house for the rest of the session.

They were suspended for making remarks against chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that the Chief Minister did not respect the Government when the former came to the Assembly to address the joint session on the first day of the session. The TDP members alleged that it was wrong on the part of the chief minister to disrespect the Governor.

Speaker Thammineni Sitaram took strong objection to the allegation made by the TDP members. Minister for Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranadh said that the members were misleading the house for political gains.

As the TDP members continued to raise slogans and allegations of violation of protocol when the Governor visited the House, the speaker requested them to retire to their seats. As they refused to withdraw their protest, the legislative affairs minister proposed suspension of the members from the house for the rest of the session. The house adopted the resolution for which the entire TDP members held a protest.

The TDP members walked to the podium and raised slogans against the suspension of their members. As they did not stop the agitation despite the speaker’s requests, the legislative affairs minister moved another motion suspending 10 TDP MLAs from the House for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress rebel MLA, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, held a protest in the House seeking developmental works in his Nellore Rural constituency. Though the speaker requested the member to give a representation to the government on the constituency issues, Sridhar Reddy continued to hold a protest in the house holding a placard.

It was then the legislative affairs minister moved a motion seeking suspension of Sridhar Reddy for the rest of the session, till March 24.