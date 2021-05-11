Buzz: Boyapati Srinu in talks with Bunny?

Boyapati Srinu is one of the best mass directors of Telugu cinema. He is busy with Balakrishna’s Akhanda and the film releases later this year. Boyapati was in talks with young actor Ram but the project did not materialize due to various reasons. After the super success of Sarrainodu, Geetha Arts signed one more film with Boyapati and the top director received a hefty advance from the production house. Boyapati is now in talks with Allu Arjun once again for a film.

Boyapati met Allu Aravind twice in the recent weeks to discuss about the project. After Koratala Siva signed NTR’s project, Allu Arjun did not sign his next but he is in talks with various filmmakers. Sriram Venu’s Icon and a film with Prashanth Neel are on cards for now. Boyapati is working on a script for Allu Arjun and he will meet the top actor soon. More details awaited.