Sudheer Babu’s glimpse from Sridevi Soda Center: Impressive Watch

Young actor Sudheer Babu is celebrating his birthday today and the makers of his next film Sridevi Soda Center unveiled the glimpse of the actor from the movie. Sudheer Babu looks fit and terrific in the glimpse. The visuals are simple and spectacular. Sudheer Babu plays the role of Sooribabu, a villager in Sridevi Soda Center. The visuals are shot across a river in Godavari districts and reveals about a boat race. Sridevi Soda Center glimpse makes an impressive watch.

Palasa fame Karuna Kumar is the director of Sridevi Soda Center and Anandhi is the leading lady. Manisharma is providing the score for this village-based mass entertainer that also has enough amount of action. The film hits the screens later this year and it is in the final stages of shoot. Sudheer Babu is also busy with the shoot of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali, a romantic drama directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti.