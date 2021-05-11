Pawan, Somu, Lokesh slam Govt for Ruia oxygen deaths

The Opposition parties are stepping up their attacks on the YCP Government in the wake of oxygen shortage tragedies at different hospitals in Andhra Pradesh. The latest tragic death of over 11 patients for lack of oxygen supply at the Tirupati Ruia Hospital triggered all out criticism from the rival parties.

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has demanded the Jaganmohan Reddy regime to take responsibility for the deaths that were happening due to oxygen shortage. There were reports from all over about the patients dying due to this problem in the Government hospitals. Senani decried the YCP regime for not having a proper plan on the oxygen supply chain management till now.

Even BJP AP President Somu Veerraju has blamed the Jagan Reddy regime for its negligence in this time of the Coronavirus rampage in the State. He has advised the YCP leaders to correct their mistakes and take remedial measures immediately.

On the other hand, TDP MLC Nara Lokesh has said that many more deaths took place at the Ruia hospital as per the relatives and eyewitnesses. There were all the Government murders. The CM should wake up from his slumber and show some humanity in this hour of crisis.