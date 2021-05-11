Telangana lockdown leaves AP isolated

Finally, even Telangana has gone for lockdown for 10 days. Already, nearly 26 States in the country have shut down to prevent the spread of Covid second wave. Everybody thought the Telugu States would remain in curfew mode considering their financial and political commitments.

But now, CM KCR has taken the final decision on lockdown. With this, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy has become isolated on this count. With Telangana going for lockdown, all the surrounding States of Andhra Pradesh are now in lockdown. This makes AP also a lockdown State, practically speaking.

As it is, the movements along the borders have been restricted and constantly regulated. The e-passed are made a must for entry into AP.

Telangana lockdown will be effective from tomorrow for ten days.