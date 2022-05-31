Buzz: BVS Ravi to direct Balakrishna

BVS Ravi has ample experience as a writer and he penned the dialogues for several super hit films. He soon took up direction but failed badly. His attempts with Wanted and Jawan turned unsuccessful. BVS Ravi returned back as a writer and he has been the mastermind behind the recent show Unstoppable. Nandamuri Balakrishna hosted this celebrity talk show and it reported the highest ratings. The show is streaming on Aha. Impressed with his work and writing skills, Balayya offered a film for BVS Ravi.

Ustoppable presented Balakrishna in a new light and the other side of the veteran actor is exposed. Balayya too was convinced with the work that BVS Ravi delivered for Unstoppable and he offered an opportunity. BVS Ravi pitched an idea and narrated it to Balakrishna and got a formal nod. Balakrishna is shooting for Gopichand Malineni’s film and he will soon work with Anil Ravipudi. Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu will team up again next year. BVS Ravi may have to wait for a longer time to direct Balakrishna. For now, the talented writer is working on the script.