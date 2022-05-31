Latest updates of Prabhas and Maruthi’s Film

Rebelstar Prabhas took a long break from work after the release of Radhe Shyam. The actor underwent a knee surgery in Spain and took a break from work for two months. He recently resumed the shoot of Salaar in the direction of Prashanth Neel. Prabhas also signed a horror film in the direction of Maruthi and the film is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe. The film was planned to be launched in May and Prabhas wanted to complete the shoot in two quick schedules. But the project got delayed due to various reasons. Maruthi too utilized the break and he is working on the script of Raja Deluxe.

As per the new update, the film will have its official launch during Dasara and the shoot will follow. Prabhas is said to have allocated bulk dates for the project from October. Maruthi too can complete the shoot in quick schedules. Malavika Mohanan, Rashi Khanna and Sree Leela are the names speculated for the heroines. Prabhas will complete the shoot of Salaar before he will join the sets of Maruthi’s film. DVV Danayya will produce Prabhas and Maruthi’s film.