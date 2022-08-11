Buzz: Chandoo Mondeti to direct Nagarjuna?

King Nagarjuna is done with the shoots of The Ghost and Brahmastra. The actor is listening to scripts and he is keen to announce his upcoming projects very soon. The actor signed his 100th film in the direction of Mohan Raja and the film also has Akhil Akkineni in a crucial role. The actor has been in talks with Chandoo Mondeti from a long time and the project is finalized recently. Nagarjuna gave his nod recently and the shoot commences this year. The project will be announced officially very soon.

Chandoo Mondeti’s recent offering Karthikeya 2 is hitting the screens on Saturday. Nikhil and Anupama Parameshwaran are the lead actors and Chandoo Mondeti also announced that the film will have a sequel soon. Chandoo Mondeti has to score a super hit with Karthikeya 2 to kick-start Nagarjuna’s film. Else he will be kept at a spot.