Jagan releases Rs 694 cr to 11.02 lakh students

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the fee reimbursement to the students under Jagananna Vidya Deevena at the district headquarters town of Bapatla on Thursday. He paid Rs 694 crore to benefit 11.02 lakh students in the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy paid the fee directly into the bank accounts of the mothers of these students. The mothers would in return pay the amount to the colleges where the students are pursuing their professional studies.

The state government would also pay an additional Rs 20,000 to each of these students towards their food and other expenses under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena. In addition, the state government would clear Rs 1,778 crore arrears, which have been kept pending since the TDP regime.

While thanking the chief minister for visiting Bapatla district for the first time after it was made district, local MLA and former deputy speaker Kona Raghupathi, said that the long-pending dream of the people of the area had come true with Bapatla becoming the new district.

The local MLA also thanked the chief minister for granting a medical college with teaching hospital in Bapatla. He requested the chief minister to give sufficient funds to develop Bapatla municipality.

Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjua wanted people to remember and support Jagan Mohan Reddy who had been working for the welfare of the people with focus on health and education.