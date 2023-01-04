Buzz: Chatrapathi Remake in Trouble?

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is done with the shoot of his first Hindi film which happens to be the remake of the Telugu blockbuster film Chatrapathi. VV Vinayak directed this film that is made on a big-budget. Pen Studios backed this film and the production house inked a three film deal with Bellamkonda Sreenivas. The final copy of Chatrapathi remake is ready but the makers are yet to take the final call on the release. Not a single promotional content nor the title of the film is announced. The film is carrying no buzz and the makers feel that it would be a tough plan to promote the film across the country and release it in theatres.

The Hindi theatrical release plans of Chatrapathi remake are kept aside. The non-theatrical deals are closed. The makers are chalking out alternate plans for the film. A direct OTT release too is considered. For now, Pen Studios is not ready to shell out huge money for the promotions and the theatrical release which would cost atleast Rs 20 crores more. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is also yet to announce his next Telugu film.