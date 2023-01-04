Megastar and Balayya all set for Massive Promotions

Veteran Tollywood actors Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna are heading for the release of thier respective films Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. The shoots are completed and the veteran actors are heading for a massive set of promotions. Two lavish events are planned next week. Balakrishna’s event will take place in Ongole and Chiranjeevi’s event will take place in Vizag. Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna will record number of interviews and they would be telecasted on several channels and platforms.

Mythri Movie Makers, the producers of Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are spending a bomb on the film’s promotions. Apart from these, special promotions are planned with the actors and technicians. The production house chalked out a perfect plan for these massive promotions. The trailers of both the films are ready. Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are made on massive budgets and the films should pay well in theatres to recover the huge budgets involved. Bobby directed Waltair Veerayya and Gopichand Malineni directed Veera Simha Reddy. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady in both these films.