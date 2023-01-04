Varisu Budget: Dil Raju’s calculation goes wrong

Vamshi Paidipally is one director who directed films like Munna, Brundavanam, Yevadu, Oopiri and Maharshi. All the films are made on lavish budgets and there are complaints that the budgets went overboard and Vamshi never completed the films on the planned budgets. Dil Raju who shares a great bonding with Vamshi produced most of his films. Their next combo is Varisu and it has Tamil Superstar Vijay in the lead role. Varisu is planned to be completed in 100 working days and on a planned budget.

The final budget was Rs 30 crores higher than the planned budget and Vamshi had shot 45-50 days more than the planned working days for Varisu. Dil Raju had to pocket more than Rs 50 crores before the film’s release. Now, he will have to rely on the theatrical overflows to make good profits for the big investment he has made. The film also has to make good profits in Telugu for Dil Raju to witness handsome profits through Varisu. The film has Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shyam in the lead roles. Thaman scored the music and the film releases during Sankranthi 2023.