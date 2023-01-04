Yet another YSRCP MLA dissents with Jagan govt

In less than 24 hours that the ruling YSR Congress acted against its sitting MLA, another MLA made a dissent voice against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

YSR Congress MLA from Mylavaram Assembly constituency in the NTR district, Vasantha Krishna Prasad, found fault with the state government booking case and arresting NRI Vuyyuru Srinivasa Rao.

The MLA said that the cases against the NRIs for their service activities would scare the NRIs who might stop coming to Andhra Pradesh.

It may be mentioned here that the police have booked cases against Srinivasa Rao for the stampede in Guntur where three women were killed. Srinivasa Rao, along with the TDP leaders, have organised the programme where they distributed sarees and grocery to the women leading to stampede.

Vasantha Krishna Prasad said that several NRIs have been serving the people in the state through various charities. A good number of NRIs are engaged in charity and service activities in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

The case and subsequent arrest of NRI Srinivasa Rao would give wrong feedback against the government and that might lead to the NRIs not investing in the state, the MLA feared.

The MLA said that Srinivas was known to him for several years and had been serving the people through various charitable organisations. He said Vuyyuru Foundation too was engaged in several service activities, including extending financial assistance to the Telugu students for higher studies in the US.

The MLA condemned negative comments against Srinivas and wanted the government to consider cases against the NRI.

Well, will the government listen to him or axe him too is to be seen!