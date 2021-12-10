Buzz: Dil Raju setting up the biggest Combo

Top producer Dil Raju worked with all the young and top actors of Telugu cinema except Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna. He is keen to work with these veteran actors and expressed his interest. Both Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna are ready to sign films if Dil Raju comes with the right script. After Akhanda has been declared as a blockbuster, Dil Raju offered a film for Boyapati Sreenu. Dil Raju is working on the combo of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Boyapati Sreenu.

The combo may happen if Boyapati comes with an exciting script that impresses Megastar Chiranjeevi. A formal meeting is expected to happen very soon. For now, the discussions are on. Boyapati will next direct Allu Arjun and the shoot is expected to start during the second half of 2022. Megastar is working for four projects and he may work with Boyapati Sreenu in 2024 after completing his commitments. Dil Raju is also on a hunt for the right director for Balakrishna and the project may be finalized soon.