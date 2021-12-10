Oo Antava from Pushpa: Sukumar and DSP misses the Magic

Top director Sukumar is a specialist in item songs and Sukumar along with Devi Sri Prasad delivered a bunch of blockbuster special numbers. His upcoming movie Pushpa will also have an item number and Samantha is roped in for the song. The special song Oo Antava was shot on Allu Arjun and Samantha in a special set recently. The lyrical song is out today and it misses the mark of DSP and Sukumar by miles. Indravathi Chauhan’s voice is apt for the song which is the only savior for the song.

Samantha’s sizzling look is the other attraction of the song. On the whole, Oo Antava misses the mark of the combo and falls short of expectations. The promotional activities are happening at a fast pace and a grand pre-release event is planned to take place this weekend. Allu Arjun will participate in the promotions of the film and Pushpa is releasing on December 17th across the globe. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Pushpa is carrying good expectations.