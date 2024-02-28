x
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Game Changer aims December Release?

Published on February 28, 2024 by

There is a lot of confusion about the shoot and the release date of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer. Shankar was focused on Indian 2’s shoot and Game Changer was pushed. Indian 2 is gearing up for release soon and the latest update says that Game Changer is gearing up for December 25th release during the Christmas season. An official announcement is expected on Ram Charan’s birthday next month. The latest schedule of Game Changer is happening in Ramoji Film City and an action episode along with some crucial episodes are shot.

The shooting formalities of Game Changer are expected to be completed by the end of May. Ram Charan plays a dual role in this political drama packed with action. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Srikanth, Anjali, Sunil will be seen in other important roles. Thaman is the music director and Dil Raju is the producer. Game Changer is delayed by more than a year and Ram Charan is in plans to wrap up the shooting portions at the earliest.

Next Busy Vennela Kishore skips Promoting his Film Previous Yet another MP quits YSR Congress, to join TDP!
