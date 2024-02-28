Buzz: Game Changer aims December Release?

There is a lot of confusion about the shoot and the release date of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer. Shankar was focused on Indian 2’s shoot and Game Changer was pushed. Indian 2 is gearing up for release soon and the latest update says that Game Changer is gearing up for December 25th release during the Christmas season. An official announcement is expected on Ram Charan’s birthday next month. The latest schedule of Game Changer is happening in Ramoji Film City and an action episode along with some crucial episodes are shot.

The shooting formalities of Game Changer are expected to be completed by the end of May. Ram Charan plays a dual role in this political drama packed with action. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Srikanth, Anjali, Sunil will be seen in other important roles. Thaman is the music director and Dil Raju is the producer. Game Changer is delayed by more than a year and Ram Charan is in plans to wrap up the shooting portions at the earliest.