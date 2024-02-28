Yet another MP quits YSR Congress, to join TDP!

Ongole MP, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, had announced that he would be quitting the ruling YSR Congress. He said that he would send his resignation letter to party chief and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy shortly.

Four MPs have already quit the YSR Congress. Dr Sanjeev Kumar from Kurnool, Vallabhaneni Balashowry from Machili0patnam, Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu from Narasaraopet and K Raghurama Krishnam Raju left the party. Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy also left the party last week.

Addressing media persons at Ongole on Wednesday, Srinivasulu Reddy said that his family had been in politics for over three decades. He said that the people of Prakasam district have been supporting the family for all these years.

Whether they were in the Congress or the TDP or even the YSR Congress, the people of Prakasam district have been standing firmly behind the family, he said. He thanked the people for their support and blessings.

He said that the family had now decided to field his son Magunta Raghava Reddy in the coming elections. He said that Raghava Reddy would contest from Ongole Lok Sabha constituency. However, he did not say which party he is going to join. He said that the family would remain firm and would continue to be active in politics.

He said that the political developments now are very painful. He was forced to take a decision to leave the YSR Congress. He thanked everyone in the YSR Congress for their support for the past five years. He said he is indebted to everyone who supported the Magunta family in Prakasam district.

He said that the family would make a decision shortly and announce the same to the people. The lives of the Magunta family are public. There is no secret in our lives. They are open to people, he said.

Meanwhile, Srinivasulu Reddy held talks with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu last week. Naidu is understood to have given clearance for the MP seat to Raghava Reddy from Ongole, sources said.