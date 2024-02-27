x
CM Jagan gives route map to party cadre

CM Jagan gives route map to party cadre

YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a route map on poll preparedness to the Party cadre at the ‘we are ready and our booths are ready’ meeting held at the CK Convention Centre here on Tuesday.
Party MLAs, regional and constituency coordinators, district and mandal unit presidents and constituency, Mandal and Secretariat-level conveners from 175 assembly constituencies attended the meeting.
Addressing the cadre, Chief Minister said that among all political parties in the entire country, YSRCP is the only party that has credibility among people as it has implemented 99 per cent of its election promises and observed that it is a matter of pride for the cadre.
TDP president Chandrababu Naidu had defaulted on promises of farm loan waiver to the tune of Rs. 87, 612crore and also thrown the party manifesto into the dust bin after the 2014 elections, he pointed out saying that the TDP faced a humiliating defeat in the 2019 elections because of this.
The Chief Minister further said that he had bluntly rejected the Party leaders’ advice to make the promise of farm loan waiver as it was impracticable to implement that.
He said that, as the party president, he should only make promises that could be implemented in reality and going by the 2019 manifesto, we have implemented 99 per cent of our promises.
The Chief Minister said that Government has disbursed Rs. 2, 55, 000crore through DBT welfare schemes in full transparency in the last 58 months, out of which Rs. 1400crore was disbursed to 83,000 families in Kuppam constituency alone that has 87, 000 households.
He asked the cadre to publicise and tell people that 93.23 per cent of the people in Kuppam constituency have received welfare benefits to stress upon the credibility of the Party in implementing welfare schemes without any bias.

