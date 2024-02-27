x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Jagan’s remarks at Kuppam public meeting reflect his mental imbalance: Kanakamedala

Published on February 27, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
image
One more Jolt for Siddharth

Jagan’s remarks at Kuppam public meeting reflect his mental imbalance: Kanakamedala

Senior TDP leader and Rajya Sabha member, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, on Tuesday came down heavily on Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and said that the comments made by Mr Jagan at the public meeting at Kuppam on Monday against TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and the people of Kuppam clearly indicate his mental imbalance.

Thoroughly exposing the blatant lies uttered by Jagan at the public meeting organised in the name of launching the Kuppam branch canal under the title ‘Nadu-Nedu’, Ravindra Kumar told media persons here that Mr Jagan has mentioned the name of Chandrababu Naidu at least 100 times during his address. “This clearly reflects the fear psychosis Jagan has been suffering from and his mental imbalance,” the MP said.

The Rajya Sabha member particularly expressed his anger at Jagan for talking in such a manner to humiliate the people of Kuppam who elected Chandrababu Naidu for seven successive terms which merely exposed his mean mentality. It is nothing but forcing the people of Kuppam to believe by uttering the lies repeatedly and Chandrababu Naidu’s victory from Kuppam again is a foregone conclusion, he added.

While Chandrababu Naidu has made every effort to create a peaceful atmosphere in Kuppam and take the area on a progressive path for a long time, Jagan after becoming the Chief Minister, has encouraged violence and atrocities there, he felt. Electoral irregularities are ruling the roost there now and the panchayat elections clearly reflect this, he added. Ravindra Kumar pointed out the recent incident in which the YSRCP goons attacked Chandrababu Naidu when he was taking out a rally there. Is this Jagan’s favour for the people of Kuppam, he asked.

Chandrababu Naidu transformed Kuppam as a model segment and has worked hard for the setting up of several noted educational institutions and universities taking Kuppam to global standards, Ravindra Kumar stated. But during the YSRCP rule Kuppam has turned into a centre for atrocious activities, he regretted.

While Chandrababu Naidu has completed 87 per cent of Kuppam branch canal works spending Rs 400 cr, it took five years for Jagan to complete the remaining 13 per cent of works, Ravindra Kumar pointed out and felt that it is nothing but election propaganda. He made it clear that the TDP-Jana Sena combine is certainly forming the government in another 50 days and the recent V-Preside survey clearly indicated that the alliance is going to win 21 Lok Sabha seats while the YSRCP will confine itself to a mere four seats.

Ravindra Kumar is of a firm opinion that the people are ready to defeat the YSRCP and send Jagan home.

Next CM Jagan gives route map to party cadre Previous Atchen Naidu strongly condemns murder attempt on Somireddy
else

TRENDING

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra

Latest

image
Sree Leela turns a Signing Spree Again
image
Bachhala Malli Movie Trailer Launch Event
image
UI movie is layered and interactive – Upendra
image
Indian Origin Whistle Found Dead In USA: Who Is Suchir Balaji?
image
One more Jolt for Siddharth

Most Read

image
Galla Madhavi backtracks on Bhagavad Gita controversy
image
No Jamali Elections Until 2029 : Chandrababu Naidu
image
Janasena in a fix over Allu Arjun’s arrest issue

Related Articles

Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green