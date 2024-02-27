Jagan’s remarks at Kuppam public meeting reflect his mental imbalance: Kanakamedala

Senior TDP leader and Rajya Sabha member, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, on Tuesday came down heavily on Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and said that the comments made by Mr Jagan at the public meeting at Kuppam on Monday against TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and the people of Kuppam clearly indicate his mental imbalance.

Thoroughly exposing the blatant lies uttered by Jagan at the public meeting organised in the name of launching the Kuppam branch canal under the title ‘Nadu-Nedu’, Ravindra Kumar told media persons here that Mr Jagan has mentioned the name of Chandrababu Naidu at least 100 times during his address. “This clearly reflects the fear psychosis Jagan has been suffering from and his mental imbalance,” the MP said.

The Rajya Sabha member particularly expressed his anger at Jagan for talking in such a manner to humiliate the people of Kuppam who elected Chandrababu Naidu for seven successive terms which merely exposed his mean mentality. It is nothing but forcing the people of Kuppam to believe by uttering the lies repeatedly and Chandrababu Naidu’s victory from Kuppam again is a foregone conclusion, he added.

While Chandrababu Naidu has made every effort to create a peaceful atmosphere in Kuppam and take the area on a progressive path for a long time, Jagan after becoming the Chief Minister, has encouraged violence and atrocities there, he felt. Electoral irregularities are ruling the roost there now and the panchayat elections clearly reflect this, he added. Ravindra Kumar pointed out the recent incident in which the YSRCP goons attacked Chandrababu Naidu when he was taking out a rally there. Is this Jagan’s favour for the people of Kuppam, he asked.

Chandrababu Naidu transformed Kuppam as a model segment and has worked hard for the setting up of several noted educational institutions and universities taking Kuppam to global standards, Ravindra Kumar stated. But during the YSRCP rule Kuppam has turned into a centre for atrocious activities, he regretted.

While Chandrababu Naidu has completed 87 per cent of Kuppam branch canal works spending Rs 400 cr, it took five years for Jagan to complete the remaining 13 per cent of works, Ravindra Kumar pointed out and felt that it is nothing but election propaganda. He made it clear that the TDP-Jana Sena combine is certainly forming the government in another 50 days and the recent V-Preside survey clearly indicated that the alliance is going to win 21 Lok Sabha seats while the YSRCP will confine itself to a mere four seats.

Ravindra Kumar is of a firm opinion that the people are ready to defeat the YSRCP and send Jagan home.