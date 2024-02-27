x
Atchen Naidu strongly condemns murder attempt on Somireddy

Atchen Naidu strongly condemns murder attempt on Somireddy

Strongly condemning the attempts to murder the former minister and senior TDP leader, Mr Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, TDP State unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, on Tuesday felt that the bid to murder Somireddy amply reflects the psycho activities of the YSRCP leaders.

Terming the attack on Somireddy by the YSRCP leader, Mr Venkataiah, and his gang as atrocious, Atchen Naidu in a press note released here asked what the policemen were doing when these YSRCP leaders were seen moving carrying sticks near the venue where the local TDP leaders meeting was on. As the TDP leaders firmly resisted the attempt to kill Somireddy, these YSRCP leaders went to the house of the local TDP leader, Maheedhar Reddy, and attacked him besides badly damaging his car, he said in the press note.

What is this culture, the TDP State president asked Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and opined that since Mr Jagan has been encouraging murderers goondaism is on the rise in the State. Recalling the recent incident in which several baseless allegations were levelled against Somireddy and the files related to this were made to miss from the court, Atchen Naidu is of the strong opinion that the local YSRCP leaders are involved in the latest attack on Somireddy.

Asking the local Minister to take the responsibility for the attack on Somireddy, he made it clear that the TDP leaders will not sit quiet if anymore such attempts are made to kill or to attack the TDP leaders. “The YSRCP leaders should remember that for every action that is resorted to by the YSRCP leaders under Mr Jagan’s instigation will have a reaction,” he added.

Atchen Naidu expressed confidence that in another 50 days the TDP-Jana Sena combine is going to form the government and said that stringent action will certainly be initiated against those who are now indulging in such violent activities.

