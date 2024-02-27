Summer 2024: Two biggest challenges for Tollywood

After Sankranthi, summer season is one of the best for films. But 2024 summer sounds to be disappointing as there are no biggies releasing during the season. For now, Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star and Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Tillu Square are the only interesting films announced during the season. Both these films will hit the screens during early summer and there are no notable films in April and May. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is announced but the film will not make it for the release. There are speculations that Indian 2 will hit the screens in May but there is no official confirmation from the team. Two big challenges this summer are IPL 2024 season and the Assembly, Parliament elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The election fever gripped Andhra Pradesh and several filmmakers are eagerly waiting for the Election Notification. A bunch of small budget films and films of small actors will release in summer this year and there would be no notable releases because of AP elections. IPL has been impacting the box-office numbers from the past few years. IPL this year starts in March end and the final will take place on May 26th. IPL will impact the footfalls of evening and night shows all over. The summer releases have to overcome these two biggest challenges.