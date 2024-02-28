x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Busy Vennela Kishore skips Promoting his Film

Published on February 28, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University
image
How much did Bigg Boss 8 Finalist Prerana Earn?
image
Anushka’s Ghaati locks Summer 2025
image
Akhil Akkineni’s new Film Launched
image
Allu Arjun and family meet Megastar Chiranjeevi

Busy Vennela Kishore skips Promoting his Film

Vennela Kishore is the highest paid comedian of Telugu cinema and he is quite busy with a bunch of films. He tested his luck as a lead actor with Chaari 111 and he plays a comic spy in this action packed entertainer. The trailer looks promising and the makers have spent lavishly on the film. Except shooting for a couple of interviews, Vennela Kishore was not seen during the promotions of Chaari 111. He even skipped the recent pre-release event and he is criticized badly. When Vennela Kishore has no time for promotions, there is no need for him to essay the role of a lead actor in a film.

The promotions are playing a crucial role for any film and Chaari 111 is heading for a clash with Varun Tej’s Operation Valentine. At this time, Vennela Kishore should have taken a break from his busy schedules and he should have promoted the film widely. The film indeed is a crucial one for Vennela Kishore as he can choose more such roles as a lead actor if the film ends up successful. Chaari 111 is directed by TG Keerthi Kumar and the film has Vennela Kishore, Samyuktha, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Rahul Ravindran and Satya in the lead roles. Aditi Soni is the producer and Chaari 111 is releasing on March 1st.

Next Krish to challenge on the Drug Allegations Previous Buzz: Game Changer aims December Release?
else

TRENDING

image
Anushka’s Ghaati locks Summer 2025
image
Akhil Akkineni’s new Film Launched
image
Allu Arjun and family meet Megastar Chiranjeevi

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University
image
How much did Bigg Boss 8 Finalist Prerana Earn?
image
Anushka’s Ghaati locks Summer 2025
image
Akhil Akkineni’s new Film Launched
image
Allu Arjun and family meet Megastar Chiranjeevi

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University
image
Bengaluru techie suicide: Ex-wife and family attested
image
Chandrababu Naidu vows to achieve Bharat Ratna for NTR

Related Articles

Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley