Busy Vennela Kishore skips Promoting his Film

Vennela Kishore is the highest paid comedian of Telugu cinema and he is quite busy with a bunch of films. He tested his luck as a lead actor with Chaari 111 and he plays a comic spy in this action packed entertainer. The trailer looks promising and the makers have spent lavishly on the film. Except shooting for a couple of interviews, Vennela Kishore was not seen during the promotions of Chaari 111. He even skipped the recent pre-release event and he is criticized badly. When Vennela Kishore has no time for promotions, there is no need for him to essay the role of a lead actor in a film.

The promotions are playing a crucial role for any film and Chaari 111 is heading for a clash with Varun Tej’s Operation Valentine. At this time, Vennela Kishore should have taken a break from his busy schedules and he should have promoted the film widely. The film indeed is a crucial one for Vennela Kishore as he can choose more such roles as a lead actor if the film ends up successful. Chaari 111 is directed by TG Keerthi Kumar and the film has Vennela Kishore, Samyuktha, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Rahul Ravindran and Satya in the lead roles. Aditi Soni is the producer and Chaari 111 is releasing on March 1st.