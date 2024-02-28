x
తెలుగు
Movie News

Krish to challenge on the Drug Allegations

Talented director Krish has been occupied with Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu featuring Pawan Kalyan and the film’s shoot is delayed by years. Krish recently started his next film featuring Anushka in the lead role and this women-centric attempt will be released next year. After the recent raids in a star hotel in Hyderabad for drugs, Krish’s name surfaced across the media circles. Krish is said to have approached the cops and he revealed that he is ready to take up any tests to prove his acquittance in the issue. The cops announced the same to the media last night.

Krish decided not to meet the media before the test results will be out. He is also busy with his next film. The cops conducted raids on Radisson Blu in Gachibowli recently and several celebrities are caught with drugs. Krish’s name too got surfaced and the director informed the cops that he is ready to co-operate for the investigation. More updates on this issue are expected soon.

