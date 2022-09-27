Buzz: Hrithik Roshan in Bramashtra: Part 2?

Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan is currently promoting his upcoming film Vikram Vedha that is releasing this Friday. There are speculations that either Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh will be seen in Brahmastra: Part 2 for the role of Dev which is quite important and crucial. Though he did not confirm the news directly, Hrithik Roshan dropped a hint that the talks for Brahmastra: Part 2 are currently going on. An official announcement for the same is expected this year. The film’s director Ayan Mukerji already confirmed that the scriptwork for Brahmastra: Part 2 is completed. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat will reprise their roles.

The film’s shoot starts soon and the makers are keen to release Brahmastra: Part 2 by the end of 2025. A massive budget is allocated for the film. Several Bollywood actors will be seen in other important roles. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in association with Star Studios will produce the second installment of Brahmastra. More details awaited.