DJ Tillu 2 starts Rolling

DJ Tillu is one of the biggest hits of this year among the small films of Telugu cinema. Siddhu Jonnalagadda who has been struggling to prove himself scored a solid hit with DJ Tillu. The makers announced that the film will have a sequel even before the film’s release. The director Vimal Krishna walked out of the sequel and Mallik Ram is on board to direct DJ Tillu 2. The regular shoot of the film started last night in Hyderabad. The makers are keen to release the sequel in summer 2023.

Siddhu kept all his other projects aside and he is focused on DJ Tillu 2. Names like Anupama Parameshwaran and Sreeleela are considered for the heroine’s role and the makers are expected to make an official announcement soon. DJ Tillu sequel will have double the dose of entertainment and it is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. More details to be announced soon.