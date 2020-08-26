Buzz: Kiara Advani to romance Prabhas?

After the big-budget mythological drama Adipurush was announced, there are lot of ongoing speculations about the film. The film’s director Om Raut is giving final touches for the script and he is also finalizing the lead actors. It is clear that Prabhas would play Lord Rama in this periodic drama and the hunt for Sita is on. South media speculated that Keerthy Suresh is considered. The latest news that is making rounds across the North Indian circles is that Bollywood sensation Kiara Advani is almost finalized.

Kiara is flooded with several offers and is one of the top actresses currently. The makers are currently tightlipped about this. An official announcement about the cast, crew will be made next year before the shoot commences. There are talks that Adipurush will be made on a budget close to Rs 500 crores and Rs 250 crores will be spent on the VFX. T Series and Retrophiles will bankroll this prestigious film that will start rolling next year.