Hey Idi Nenena from Solo Brathuke So Better: Sid Sriram recreates the magic

Yupp Advert

Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better is in last leg of shoot. The first single ‘No Pelli’ is an instant chartbuster and is on the top of the music charts. The second single ‘Hey Idi Nenena’ from the film is out today. Thaman composes a pretty average number and it is Sid Sriram who takes the song to the next level with his magical voice. Hey Idi Nenena is a youthful number that narrates about the feelings of a youngster after he falls in love with his girl. The visuals look fresh and Sai Tej, Nabha Natesh make a decent pair on screen.

The song will appeal to the youth and is one more decent romantic number coming from Thaman. Solo Brathuke So Better is directed by a debutant Subbu and is aimed at Dasara release on the digital platform Zee5. Sai Tej and Nabha Natesh will complete their portions for the film in September in which couple of songs will be canned. BVSN Prasad is the producer and the makers are in plans to kick-start the film’s promotions from October. All the singles from the movie will be unveiled next month.